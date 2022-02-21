French MoD awards Nexter contract to develop Caesar 6x6 Mark II

Caesar 6x6 Mark II new-generation artillery system. (Photo: Nexter)

The new generation Caesar 6x6 retains the baseline configuration of the artillery system but adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.

The French MoD is progressing with its efforts to improve its artillery capabilities with the selection of Nexter to develop the Caesar 6x6 Mark II system.

Deliveries of the new platforms are scheduled to take place by 2031. French defence procurement agency DGA

awarded Nexter a four-year initial development and qualification phase contract.

According to a Nexter press release on 19 February, in 2024 the DGA will decide either to launch the production of 109 new Caesar 6x6 Mark II vehicles or to manufacture 33 new Mark IIs and retrofit 76 in-service Caesars.

The vehicle has been redesigned by Arquus and is equipped with a far more powerful engine (460hp compared to 215hp previously), a new automatic gearbox and a new chassis. Nexter is also adding a NATO STANAG 4569 Level 2 armoured cabin that is resistant to IED and small-calibre ammunition.

Additionally, the platform will carry the latest version of fire-control software and will be prepared to accommodate the new Contact radio and the Thales Barage jammer.