French MoD awards Nexter contract to develop Caesar 6x6 Mark II

Rheinmetall launches Lynx 120 for mechanised fire support
Rheinmetall has armed its Lynx IFV chassis with a 120mm gun for mechanised fire support and antitank operations.
The French MoD is progressing with its efforts to improve its artillery capabilities with the selection of Nexter to develop the Caesar 6x6 Mark II system.
Deliveries of the new platforms are scheduled to take place by 2031. French defence procurement agency DGA
awarded Nexter a four-year initial development and qualification phase contract.
According to a Nexter press release on 19 February, in 2024 the DGA will decide either to launch the production of 109 new Caesar 6x6 Mark II vehicles or to manufacture 33 new Mark IIs and retrofit 76 in-service Caesars.
The new-generation Caesar 6x6 retains the current configuration of the artillery system and adds some improvements in terms of protection and manoeuvrability.
The vehicle has been redesigned by Arquus and is equipped with a far more powerful engine (460hp compared to 215hp previously), a new automatic gearbox and a new chassis. Nexter is also adding a NATO STANAG 4569 Level 2 armoured cabin that is resistant to IED and small-calibre ammunition.
Additionally, the platform will carry the latest version of fire-control software and will be prepared to accommodate the new Contact radio and the Thales Barage jammer.
Rheinmetall has armed its Lynx IFV chassis with a 120mm gun for mechanised fire support and antitank operations.
With the upgrade, the unit is the most modernised Stryker brigade in the US Army. CROWS and CROWS-J improve crew safety and survivability by allowing for Soldiers to engage threats from inside the Stryker.
Polish plans to buy the most advanced variant of the Abrams MBT have received a boost after approval from the US State Department.
Göker performs multiple functions with a different CONOPS from previous Turkish 35mm guns.
The US Army has allocated $7.3 billion to purchase 15,425 JLTVs, potentially including hybrid or electric-drive vehicles to reduce fuel consumption.
Northrop Grumman will produce its Next Generation Targeting Handheld System for the USMC.