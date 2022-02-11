To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DE&S picks Ricardo for Project LTMP Heavy

11th February 2022 - 10:25 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Ricardo is working on Project LTMP Heavy for the UK MoD. It has broad experience on various British Army vehicle programmes such as Foxhound (pictured). (Photo: Ricardo)

Ricardo is providing up to six ‘low technological, high-mobility’ platforms for experiments with the British Army.

UK-based engineering services firm Ricardo has been awarded a contract by the Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) procurement agency within the UK MoD to supply ‘low technological, high-mobility’ platforms for experiments with the British Army.

An MoD contracts notice, published on 8 February, described a two-year deal (with an optional 12-month extension) worth about GBP356,000 ($482,000) for Ricardo to provide five vehicles for an initiative called Project LTMP Heavy.

Ricardo may also deliver a sixth vehicle if an option is exercised.

The vehicles will be provided in three different types.

