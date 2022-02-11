DE&S picks Ricardo for Project LTMP Heavy

Thailand to test out combat UGV
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
UK-based engineering services firm Ricardo has been awarded a contract by the Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) procurement agency within the UK MoD to supply ‘low technological, high-mobility’ platforms for experiments with the British Army.
An MoD contracts notice, published on 8 February, described a two-year deal (with an optional 12-month extension) worth about GBP356,000 ($482,000) for Ricardo to provide five vehicles for an initiative called Project LTMP Heavy.
Ricardo may also deliver a sixth vehicle if an option is exercised.
The vehicles will be provided in three different types.
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
The Lithuanian Army Command procured 34 Boomerang shooter detection systems to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles. The system will be delivered in mid-2022.
Patria says work on an MLU for Swedish XA Pasi series wheeled APCs ‘will start immediately’.
Technologies used in the delay-plagued Altay MBT programme will be installed on Turkish Leopard 2A4s in a new modernisation programme.
Released on 8 February, the service’s first Climate Strategy stated that fully electric light-duty non-tactical vehicles should be fielded by 2027 and all-electric non-tactical vehicles by 2035.
The Indian Army is seeking details on new ballistic helmets for troops.