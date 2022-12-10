Algeria and Italy mull new shipbuilding collaboration
The potential agreement was discussed during the 13th Italy-Algeria Bilateral Committee at the end of November.
In a release, the Italian MoD said the to-be-confirmed deal would allow Algeria to acquire technical and managerial knowledge as part of a joint shipbuilding programme.
An agreement could see Italian shipbuilding champion Fincantieri partner with Algeria’s Établissement De Costruction Et De Reparation Navale (ECRN) shipyard based at Mers el Kébir.
Algeria already operates several Italian ships, including minehunters and the LPD Kalaat Béni Abbès – an improved San Giusto-class LPD.
In past years, Algiers has looked to China and Russia to
