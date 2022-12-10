To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Algeria and Italy mull new shipbuilding collaboration

10th December 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The Algerian Navy sports a truly international fleet including an Italian LPD, Russian submarines, German frigates, and Chinese corvettes like Ezzadjer pictured. (Photo: DVIDS)

Algeria and Italy are looking into potential cooperation on a joint shipbuilding programme pulling together Fincantieri and Établissement De Costruction Et De Reparation Navale.

The potential agreement was discussed during the 13th Italy-Algeria Bilateral Committee at the end of November.

In a release, the Italian MoD said the to-be-confirmed deal would allow Algeria to acquire technical and managerial knowledge as part of a joint shipbuilding programme.

An agreement could see Italian shipbuilding champion Fincantieri partner with Algeria’s Établissement De Costruction Et De Reparation Navale (ECRN) shipyard based at Mers el Kébir.

Algeria already operates several Italian ships, including minehunters and the LPD Kalaat Béni Abbès – an improved San Giusto-class LPD.

In past years, Algiers has looked to China and Russia to

