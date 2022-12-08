Italy eyes naval drone carrier opportunities under Project Sciamano

The programme, dubbed Sciamano, aims to deliver a concept design for the Sciamano Drone Carrier (SDC). The SDC will feature a control, command and communication (C3) network intended to operate drone swarms along with dedicated launch and recovery systems (LARS).

According to a document published by the Italian MoD in October, work on Sciamano will start with a study phase, focused on setting out requirements and identifying appropriate technologies.

The effort will then move on to conceptual design of subsystems, a critical stage that will help steer technical and operational requirements for the SDC.

Phase 2 will involve creation of a virtual model of