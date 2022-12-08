To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Italy eyes naval drone carrier opportunities under Project Sciamano

8th December 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Matthew Todhunter in London

An artist’s impression of Portugal's Plataforma Naval Multifuncional ship. The Italian Sciamano project looks to be taking a similar approach. (Image: Portuguese MoD)

Italy has revealed details of a new programme to develop a naval vessel designed to act as a mothership for uncrewed systems.

The programme, dubbed Sciamano, aims to deliver a concept design for the Sciamano Drone Carrier (SDC). The SDC will feature a control, command and communication (C3) network intended to operate drone swarms along with dedicated launch and recovery systems (LARS).

According to a document published by the Italian MoD in October, work on Sciamano will start with a study phase, focused on setting out requirements and identifying appropriate technologies. 

The effort will then move on to conceptual design of subsystems, a critical stage that will help steer technical and operational requirements for the SDC.

Phase 2 will involve creation of a virtual model of

Giovanni Rasio

Author

Giovanni Rasio

Giovanni Rasio is a Naval Analyst at Shephard's Defence Insight business intelligence service.

Matthew Todhunter

Author

Matthew Todhunter

Matthew Todhunter is the UAS Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight.

