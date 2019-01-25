ADECS 2019: Show preview (video)
As attendees and industry prepare for the opening of ADECS 2019 in Singapore, Shephard's Tim Martin looks at likely themes of the show, while one developing news story on the Indonesian Navy's pursuit of three additional Type 209 submarines could gather pace.
More from ADECS 2019 News
-
ADECS 2019: Jury out on China's ready-to-fire missile submarine fleet (video)
Providing a reasoned and researched perspective on China's nuclear powered and ballistic attack submarines, Dr Collin Koh Swee Lean explains that academics are 'still grappling' …
-
ADECS 2019: Chinese SAMs pose a significant threat
Despite fielding a plethora of air defence systems, China resorted to buying the S-400 Triumf system from Russia, and late last year it was reported …
-
ADECS 2019: Australian air force anticipates Triton’s prospects
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is looking forward to a wide range of new capabilities and synergies when it begins operating its first MQ-4C …
-
ADECS 2019: Chinese EW 'strategic posturing' causing regional concern (video)
Tom Withington, EW analyst, tells Shephard that China's EW capabilities and 'strategic posturing designed to intimidate its enemies is an increasingly prominent issue within the …
-
ADECS 2019: Led by China, Asian submarines grow more capable
The capability of Asia’s submarine fleet is currently increasing, even if the total number of hulls ‘will taper off within a few years’. This was …
-
ADECS 2019: A ‘dragon’ is tilting the Indo-Pacific’s naval balance of power
At this year’s ADECS 2019 conference in Singapore, there were few delegates willing to address the South China Sea and China’s growing assertive in the …