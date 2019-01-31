ADECS 2019: Australian air force anticipates Triton’s prospects

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is looking forward to a wide range of new capabilities and synergies when it begins operating its first MQ-4C Triton in around 2023, with more capability to be expected from the Northrop Grumman airframe in 2024-25.

Air Cdre Craig Heap, Cdr of the RAAF’s surveillance and response group, presented details at the ADECS 2019 conference in Singapore about how the P-8A Poseidon and the unarmed Triton will be able to work together to benefit Australia and the wider region.

Australia has a vast area of responsibility for SAR, one that comprises 10% of the