ADECS 2019: Jury out on China's ready-to-fire missile submarine fleet (video)

Providing a reasoned and researched perspective on China's nuclear powered and ballistic attack submarines, Dr Collin Koh Swee Lean explains that academics are 'still grappling' with the question of how many within the country's fleet can be deemed to be fully capable of using 'ready-to-fire' missiles. In addition, he also highlights that China's increasing competency of constructing stealth based and technologically advanced submarines is partly due to 'insights on foreign models'.