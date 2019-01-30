To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • ADECS 2019: A ‘dragon’ is tilting the Indo-Pacific’s naval balance of power

ADECS 2019: A ‘dragon’ is tilting the Indo-Pacific’s naval balance of power

30th January 2019 - 00:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Singapore

RSS

At this year’s ADECS 2019 conference in Singapore, there were few delegates willing to address the South China Sea and China’s growing assertive in the Indo-Pacific region. However, one of those who did was Sarabjeet Parmar, an Indian Navy captain and a senior fellow at the Delhi-based National Maritime Foundation.

In terms of the Western Pacific, Parmar described China as a middle power with leanings towards a great power and aspirations of being the dominant nation. In the Indian Ocean Region, he likened China to a middle power with great aspirations.

The problem is that in both maritime regions, the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from ADECS 2019 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us