Zemledelie inches towards service

FN Herstal gains IDIQ contract to provide Norwegian Army with light machine guns
Norwegian Defence Material Agency orders up to 4,000 lightweight machine guns from Belgian company FN Herstal.
Defence conglomerate Rostec has claimed that the Zemledelie ISDM remote minelayer system proved itself in recent exercises with the Russian Ground Forces and the first batch of truck-mounted MLRS units has already been handed over.
However, it has been slow going for a programme that began in December 2013 with a development contract between the Russian MoD and Rostec subsidiary NPO Splav.
Almost seven years elapsed before Zemledelie made its first public appearance in June 2020 during rehearsals for the Victory Day parade.
Igor Nasenkov, CEO of Tehnodinamika (another Rostec subsidiary involved in the design of Zemledelie) expects the project to …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Norwegian Defence Material Agency orders up to 4,000 lightweight machine guns from Belgian company FN Herstal.
Tallinn's 2022 defence budget includes requirements for armoured and logistics vehicles as well as self-propelled howitzers. Calls for tenders will be announced in the next month.
Rheinmetall has received a contract to build and export a Lynx IFV test chassis for the OMFV programme.
Czech MoD selects contractors to overhaul BVP-2 IFVs, T-72M4CZ tanks, Dana self-propelled howitzers and Tatra trucks.
In service with the Czechoslovak Army (and then the Czech Armed Forces) since the 1970s, the 'technically and morally outdated' 2K12 KUB will be replaced by Rafael Spyder ground-based air defence systems.
The procurement of 5t trucks for the army is part of an ongoing effort to modernise the Lithuanian Armed Forces fleet.