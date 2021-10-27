Zemledelie inches towards service

Defence conglomerate Rostec has claimed that the Zemledelie ISDM remote minelayer system proved itself in recent exercises with the Russian Ground Forces and the first batch of truck-mounted MLRS units has already been handed over.

However, it has been slow going for a programme that began in December 2013 with a development contract between the Russian MoD and Rostec subsidiary NPO Splav.

Almost seven years elapsed before Zemledelie made its first public appearance in June 2020 during rehearsals for the Victory Day parade.

Igor Nasenkov, CEO of Tehnodinamika (another Rostec subsidiary involved in the design of Zemledelie) expects the project to …