Russia tests new materiel at Zapad 2021 exercise

At the large-scale Zapad-2021 exercise, Russia demonstrated B-19 IFVs, Uran-9, Uran-6 and Nerekhta UGVs and the newest Zemledelie remote mine-laying system (ISDM).

A detachment of Uran-9 UGVs was employed with combined-arms formations to suppress enemy infantry and armoured vehicles at a distance of 3-5km, as well as providing motor rifle units with covering fire. Meanwhile, Nerekhta UGVs performed reconnaissance and surveillance.

While the Russian MoD claims that the Nerekhta and Uran-family UGVs debuted at Zapad-2021, in fact they have already been fielded during the Vostok-2018 exercise and in Syria. The first batch of Uran-9 UGVs was handed over to the ...