Russia tests new materiel at Zapad 2021 exercise

17th September 2021 - 12:45 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff

An entrenched B-19 and Uran-9 at their fire positions during the Zapad-2021 exercise. (Russian MoD)

Unmanned systems such as UGVs, modernised IFVs with remote turrets, and a mine-laying system all appeared in a recent Russian exercise.

At the large-scale Zapad-2021 exercise, Russia demonstrated B-19 IFVs, Uran-9, Uran-6 and Nerekhta UGVs and the newest Zemledelie remote mine-laying system (ISDM).

A detachment of Uran-9 UGVs was employed with combined-arms formations to suppress enemy infantry and armoured vehicles at a distance of 3-5km, as well as providing motor rifle units with covering fire. Meanwhile, Nerekhta UGVs performed reconnaissance and surveillance.

While the Russian MoD claims that the Nerekhta and Uran-family UGVs debuted at Zapad-2021, in fact they have already been fielded during the Vostok-2018 exercise and in Syria. The first batch of Uran-9 UGVs was handed over to the ...

