Russia tests new materiel at Zapad 2021 exercise

DSEI 2021: QinetiQ and Dstl look to reinvent the wheel with future UGV concept
Mobility Test Rig gives a glimpse into a future of stealthy, unmanned and agile UGVs tied together by ‘sensor to shooter’ data links.
At the large-scale Zapad-2021 exercise, Russia demonstrated B-19 IFVs, Uran-9, Uran-6 and Nerekhta UGVs and the newest Zemledelie remote mine-laying system (ISDM).
A detachment of Uran-9 UGVs was employed with combined-arms formations to suppress enemy infantry and armoured vehicles at a distance of 3-5km, as well as providing motor rifle units with covering fire. Meanwhile, Nerekhta UGVs performed reconnaissance and surveillance.
While the Russian MoD claims that the Nerekhta and Uran-family UGVs debuted at Zapad-2021, in fact they have already been fielded during the Vostok-2018 exercise and in Syria. The first batch of Uran-9 UGVs was handed over to the ...
Elbit says it is ‘bringing the age of the computer into the infantry’ with its modular ARCAS.
IAI has revealed the successor to its REX UGV, the new REX MK II.
High-energy weapon to be installed on British Army Wolfhound for evaluation.
A Polish company is aiming a new 4x4 protected vehicle at national requirements.
UK-based engineering services firm Ricardo provides electrical and autonomous solutions to refresh light utility vehicle.