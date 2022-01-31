Zavet-D stands on threshold of mass production

Serial production of the new Zavet-D armoured vehicle for artillery C2 with the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) is likely to begin later in 2022, after state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported in early January that the platform has successfully completed acceptance and army trials.

Zavet-D manufacturer Ruselectronics (part of the Rostec defence conglomerate) is now negotiating a contract with the Russian MoD.

Serial production would ‘meet [the] VDV’s need for this type of equipment on short notice’, RIA Novosti quoted an MoD source as saying.

Zavet-D is based on BTR-MDM Rakushka APC and it is intended to replace the elderly