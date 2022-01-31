Zavet-D stands on threshold of mass production

Rheinmetall releases its newest smoke grenade
Rheinmetall has released its newest Maske smoke grenade suitable for use by any 81mm launcher, including former Warsaw Pact equipment.
Serial production of the new Zavet-D armoured vehicle for artillery C2 with the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) is likely to begin later in 2022, after state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported in early January that the platform has successfully completed acceptance and army trials.
Zavet-D manufacturer Ruselectronics (part of the Rostec defence conglomerate) is now negotiating a contract with the Russian MoD.
Serial production would ‘meet [the] VDV’s need for this type of equipment on short notice’, RIA Novosti quoted an MoD source as saying.
Zavet-D is based on BTR-MDM Rakushka APC and it is intended to replace the elderly
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Rheinmetall has released its newest Maske smoke grenade suitable for use by any 81mm launcher, including former Warsaw Pact equipment.
Kuwaiti M1A2K MBTs to gain technical support from General Dynamics.
The Belgian military has bought an undisclosed quantity of antitank training ammunition from Dynamit Nobel Defence.
Tyron Runflat has received a large order for its ATR Carbon system, intended for an unknown vehicle platform.
With the goal to develop and demonstrate the ability of autonomous platforms to travel at speeds that maintain pace with crewed vehicles in complex terrain, DARPA will conduct two field experiments this year under the RACER programme.
New Russian 6S19 system has a 25% longer range than in-service grenade launchers, says Rostec.