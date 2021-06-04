To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

VDV may look to Malva for improved firepower

4th June 2021 - 15:55 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Moscow

2S43 Malva pictured during the Victory Day parade in Nizhny Novgorod in May 2021. (Photo: Russia 24)

Will the Russian Airborne Troops be armed with a 152mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer?

The Russian MoD is considering whether to adopt the new 2S43 Malva 152mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer (SPH).

While the final decision is yet to come, one of the options on the table is to establish a new artillery brigade within the Russian Airborne Troops (VDV).

The 2S43 Malva SPG is based on a BAZ-6010-027 8x8 chassis designed at the Bryansk Automobile Plant. The 32t self-propelled gun features a 2A64 152mm gun (the same as the weapon used on the 2S19 Msta-S tracked SPH).

Malva is being developed at a remarkable pace by Russian standards.

In 2019, the BAZ chassis was ...

