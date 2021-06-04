VDV may look to Malva for improved firepower

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
The Russian MoD is considering whether to adopt the new 2S43 Malva 152mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer (SPH).
While the final decision is yet to come, one of the options on the table is to establish a new artillery brigade within the Russian Airborne Troops (VDV).
The 2S43 Malva SPG is based on a BAZ-6010-027 8x8 chassis designed at the Bryansk Automobile Plant. The 32t self-propelled gun features a 2A64 152mm gun (the same as the weapon used on the 2S19 Msta-S tracked SPH).
Malva is being developed at a remarkable pace by Russian standards.
In 2019, the BAZ chassis was ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.