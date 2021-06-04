VDV may look to Malva for improved firepower

The Russian MoD is considering whether to adopt the new 2S43 Malva 152mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer (SPH).

While the final decision is yet to come, one of the options on the table is to establish a new artillery brigade within the Russian Airborne Troops (VDV).

The 2S43 Malva SPG is based on a BAZ-6010-027 8x8 chassis designed at the Bryansk Automobile Plant. The 32t self-propelled gun features a 2A64 152mm gun (the same as the weapon used on the 2S19 Msta-S tracked SPH).

Malva is being developed at a remarkable pace by Russian standards.

In 2019, the BAZ chassis was ...