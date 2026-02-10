To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  World Defense Show 2026: MARSS displays new Nation Shield air defence C2 system

World Defense Show 2026: MARSS displays new Nation Shield air defence C2 system

10th February 2026 - 14:04 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



The improved version of NiDAR, Nation Shield, provides C2 capability for dismounted and vehicle forces. (Photo: MARSS)

Nation Shield is the latest iteration of the MARSS C2 system and is designed to provide C2 further forward along with more capable air defence.

Technology company MARSS (Marine And Remote Sensing Solutions) has unveiled a next-generation version of its NiDAR C2 systems, dubbed Nation Shield, to join the growing number of solutions for the defeat of large area aerial threats.

The original NiDAR system was designed to provide ship-based or fixed site protection, with Autonomous Mission Management (AMM) providing further capability. According to the company, Nation Shield is designed to provide a single, coherent operating picture, from edge to mission command (E2MC), enabling faster, AI-driven decision-making.

The E2MC aspect, which takes the system beyond larger headquarters or vehicle operation to forward deployed, distinguishes the

