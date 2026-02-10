World Defense Show 2026: MARSS displays new Nation Shield air defence C2 system

Technology company MARSS (Marine And Remote Sensing Solutions) has unveiled a next-generation version of its NiDAR C2 systems, dubbed Nation Shield, to join the growing number of solutions for the defeat of large area aerial threats.

The original NiDAR system was designed to provide ship-based or fixed site protection, with Autonomous Mission Management (AMM) providing further capability. According to the company, Nation Shield is designed to provide a single, coherent operating picture, from edge to mission command (E2MC), enabling faster, AI-driven decision-making.

The E2MC aspect, which takes the system beyond larger headquarters or vehicle operation to forward deployed, distinguishes the