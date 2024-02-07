World Defense Show 2024: Texelis looks to new Celeris customers as buyers prove the concept
Texelis will be expected to announce the customer for its Celeris rolling chassis mobility solution this month as it continued to push the system, which has been based on the chassis of the French Army Serval lightweight multirole armoured vehicle, to potential partners and customers.
The company has declined to disclose the customer, but Shephard believed it was for 10 units for Indonesia, and that Texelis had partnered with local company PT SSE who will build the body and incorporate other systems.
The company also has a contract with a country in North America, believed to be Canada, for the same number of systems.
Texelis international sales director Sebastien Guillon said the company had been working with original equipment manufacturers for decades in delivering components and this had provided Texelis with experience and knowledge in partnering under the Celeris concept.
“We expect that over the next two years we will be producing hundreds of Celeris platforms and we have the industrial capability to achieve this,” Guillon said.
“The French government has been very supportive of our effort and a key part will be the transfer of technology. Our partnership with Nexter is a real and concrete example of what co-operation can achieve.
“A key aspect is our commitment that using Celeris we can create a new vehicle within 18 months and we are confident that we can achieve it in even less time,” he added.
Shephard's World Defense Show 2024 coverage is sponsored by:
More from World Defense Show 2024 | View all news
-
World Defense Show 2024: Teledyne FLIR develops large CUAS to be sent for service in Ukraine and Middle East
Teledyne FLIR has released information on its new large CUAS system and has also displayed its ThermoSight HISS-HD at World Defense Show 2024.
-
World Defense Show 2024: First NiDAR CUAS set for combat ships
NiDAR has already been operational on M/V Asterix, a naval auxiliary ship to the Royal Canadian Navy, marking the first time the system was put to use on a NATO-associated vessel.
-
World Defense Show 2024: More details revealed on Allen-Vanguard Scorpion ECM deal
Allen-Vanguard will supply 68 Scorpion Electronic Counter Measure (ECM) systems to a NATO ally under a deal which will also include support and training.
-
World Defense Show 2024: BAE Systems to demonstrate USV system at Defense Services Asia
Nautomate, an autonomous control system for uncrewed marine vehicles, can provide assured mission delivery in complex, congested and contested environments. The system will be demonstrated on a United Engineering Systems P38 boat at DSA in Malaysia in May 2024.
-
World Defense Show 2024: DefSecIntel continues CUAS deliveries to Ukraine and notes lessons learned
SurveilSPIRE surveillance towers, made by DefSecIntel, can be loaded onto trailers and quickly transported to their area of operation. Systems were ordered for Ukraine in March and October 2023.