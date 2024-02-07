World Defense Show 2024: Bigger bang for Tulpar as Otokar adds 120mm tank gun

The Otokar Tulpar has been shown for the first time in a medium tank configuration, fitted with the Italian Leonardo HITFACT Mk II turret armed with a 120mm smooth bore gun and 7.62mm co-axial machine gun (MG), as well as a roof-mounted remote-weapon station (RWS) armed with a .50MG.

On display at the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Tulpar was developed as a private venture by Otokar and has been marketed for numerous roles, with a gross vehicle weight of between 28 and 46 tonnes depending on the version, armour and weapon fit.

The turret has been in production at Leonardo’s La Spezia facility for the Centauro II (8x8) mobile gun system, currently in production for the Italian Army, with two of the systems due to be delivered to Brazil this year for trials. It has previously been shown fitted with the Belgian John Cockerill Defense two-person turret armed with a 105mm gun fed by an automatic loader.

It has been shown in the IFV role too, with this version undergoing extensive trials in Kazakhstan, which already operates a number of Otokar wheeled armoured vehicles including the Cobra 4x4.

The installation of the HITFACT Mk II with a 120mm gun has given the Tulpar the same firepower as a Leopard 2 MBT but at its lighter weight offers greater deployability. The vehicle on display in Riyadh had cameras for situational awareness through 360° and a modular armour package.

Otokar Arma fitted with John Cockerill Defense C3105 turret armed with high pressure 105mm rifled gun. (Photo: Shephard Defence Insight)

Also being shown at the show has been the latest Arma 8x8 with the Belgian John Cockerill Defense C3105 two-person turret armed with a 105mm gun fed by a bustle mounted automatic loader and 7.62mm coaxial MG.

The C3105 turret shown has also been fitted with two stabilised day/night sights to enable hunter-killer target engagements to take place.

The C3000-series turret has been built in large numbers for the export market with sales made to Indonesia (C3105) and Saudi Arabia (3105 and C3030).

Arma has been marketed in 6x6 and 8x8 configurations which share some 90% common components with the 6x6 known to be in service with Bahrain. It has recently been ordered by Estonia with some versions being amphibious depending on armour package and weapon fit.

Further development by Otokar has resulted in the fully amphibious Rabdan 8x8 for the UAE which has been fitted with the turrets removed from their BMP-3 IFV.

In addition to selling complete vehicles Otokar can also transfer technology to allow for local assembly and production.

