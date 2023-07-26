To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Arma II gets more firepower with Aselsan turret

26th July 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Istanbul

RSS

The latest Otokar Arma II (8x8) fitted with an Aselsan Korhan remote-controlled turret armed with a 35 mm cannon that can fire air-bursting munitions (Photo: Author)

At IDEF 2023, the private venture Otokar Arma II (8x8) vehicle is being shown fitted with the Aselsan Korhan remote-controlled turret (RCT) armed with a locally manufactured 35 mm dual-feed cannon that can also fire locally developed Air Bursting Munitions (ABM) originally designed for air defence applications.

In addition, there is a 7. 62 mm co-axial machine gun (MG), banks of electrically operated smoke grenade launchers and laser detectors.

According to the company: 'The Arma II is best in class with a high level of ballistic, mine and improvised explosive (IED) protection with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of up to 40t, of which 8t is payload.'

When used as an infantry fighting vehicle, it would typically have a crew consisting of a commander, gunner and driver plus nine dismounts seated in seats with a five-point harness for a higher level of survivability.

The hull design is

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us