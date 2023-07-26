Arma II gets more firepower with Aselsan turret

The latest Otokar Arma II (8x8) fitted with an Aselsan Korhan remote-controlled turret armed with a 35 mm cannon that can fire air-bursting munitions (Photo: Author)

At IDEF 2023, the private venture Otokar Arma II (8x8) vehicle is being shown fitted with the Aselsan Korhan remote-controlled turret (RCT) armed with a locally manufactured 35 mm dual-feed cannon that can also fire locally developed Air Bursting Munitions (ABM) originally designed for air defence applications.