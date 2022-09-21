Wirus offers versatility for Polish SOF

Polish firm Concept used the recent MSPO 2022 show in Kielce to exhibit its LPU Wirus-4 light strike vehicle (LSV) with new equipment and subsystems to aid SOF and long-range reconnaissance missions.

In particular, the vehicle for SOF seen at MSPO included WB Group technology such as the FONET digital intercom system with encryption, plus the Topaz integrated combat management system.

The three-man crew of the Wirus-4 can control a FlyEye mini-UAV to aid reconnaissance and targeting

Topaz enables coordination with Warmate loitering munition swarms without the need for Wirus-4 to carry sensors or effectors.

Concept offers Wirus-4 with twin