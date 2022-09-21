Wirus offers versatility for Polish SOF
Polish firm Concept used the recent MSPO 2022 show in Kielce to exhibit its LPU Wirus-4 light strike vehicle (LSV) with new equipment and subsystems to aid SOF and long-range reconnaissance missions.
In particular, the vehicle for SOF seen at MSPO included WB Group technology such as the FONET digital intercom system with encryption, plus the Topaz integrated combat management system.
The three-man crew of the Wirus-4 can control a FlyEye mini-UAV to aid reconnaissance and targeting
Topaz enables coordination with Warmate loitering munition swarms without the need for Wirus-4 to carry sensors or effectors.
Concept offers Wirus-4 with twin
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
South Korea approves modernised K9 SPHs and new-build K2 MBTs
Amidst massive Polish orders for K9 SPHs and K2 tanks, South Korea will also modernise and extend its own inventory of these two AFV types.
-
British Army progresses with Boxer and Challenger 3 while Ajax’s fate remains uncertain
The UK has been increasing efforts to improve the British Army's armoured fleet and has been progressing with the Boxer and Challenger 3 programmes — but Ajax casts a long shadow.
-
UK artillery seeks greater range and accuracy
The Integrated Review and MoD Command Paper underlined the value of improving the British Army’s artillery capabilities — but the UK will have to break a trend of failed procurements to succeed in future.
-
NP Aerospace joins Jankel-Oshkosh initiative for British Army JLTVs
Jankel and Oshkosh Defense aim to provide the British Army with optimised JLTVs, with help from NP Aerospace and other elements of the UK supply chain.
-
Luxembourg to procure 80 vehicles based on GDELS Eagle V
The new platforms will replace an ageing fleet of Hummers and PRVs (Protected Reconnaissance Vehicle).
-
Has the British Army been learning from its mistakes?
Although it seems that the British Army and the MoD have learned some lessons, several adjustments must be taken in order to prepare troops and equipment for future warfare.