Wirus offers versatility for Polish SOF

21st September 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

Wirus-4 LSV in SOF configuration at MSPO 2022, pictured with the remote weapon station but without the side-mounted machine guns. (Photo: Grzegorz Sobczak)

Wirus-4 will be able to connect with various sensors, enabling SOF to transmit targeting data to effectors such as loitering munitions.

Polish firm Concept used the recent MSPO 2022 show in Kielce to exhibit its LPU Wirus-4 light strike vehicle (LSV) with new equipment and subsystems to aid SOF and long-range reconnaissance missions.

In particular, the vehicle for SOF seen at MSPO included WB Group technology such as the FONET digital intercom system with encryption, plus the Topaz integrated combat management system.

The three-man crew of the Wirus-4 can control a FlyEye mini-UAV to aid reconnaissance and targeting

Topaz enables coordination with Warmate loitering munition swarms without the need for Wirus-4 to carry sensors or effectors.

Concept offers Wirus-4 with twin

Grzegorz Sobczak

Author

Grzegorz Sobczak

Grzegorz Sobczak is based in Warsaw, Poland.

Read full bio

