Poland finally welcomes first Wirus-4 vehicles

In search of improved all-terrain mobility, the Polish Army on 7 December received an initial batch of 25 LPU Wirus-4 light strike vehicles (LSVs) out of 118 on order from domestic company Concept.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic intervened to delay the programme, the delivery of the first batch had been scheduled for 2020, with 35 more to come in 2021 and 58 in 2022.

Eventually, in early 2021 the Wirus-4 passed preliminary tests, paving the way for first deliveries.

Wirus-4 is manufactured at the Concept facility in Bielsko-Biała, southern Poland. The vehicle chassis is based on the Toyota Hilux and …