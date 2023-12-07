To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Will reliance on Russian supply chain scupper Lazar APC upgrades?

7th December 2023 - 12:05 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

The Lazar 3 8x8 fitted with a remote weapon station armed with two 30mm cannon laid onto the target by a day/night sighting system. (Photo: Christopher Foss)

Two Serbian armoured vehicles, the Lazar 8x8 and the Lazanski 8x8, have been equipped with different remote controlled weapon stations and protection levels.

The Lazar 8x8 was originally introduced into service with Serbian forces fitted with a roof-mounted unstabilised remote controlled weapon station armed with a 12.7mm machine gun.

For trial purposes, the Lazar 3 has now been integrated with a remote-controlled weapon station (RCWS) armed with two 30x210mm single-feed cannon each provided with 110 rounds of ready ammunition, with a claimed maximum range in the ground-to-ground role of 2,000m.

A prototype Lazar 3M has also been completed, which is equipped with a Russian RCWS armed with a stabilised 30mm dual-feed cannon and 7.62mm coaxial machine gun (MG) laid onto the target via

