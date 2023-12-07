Will reliance on Russian supply chain scupper Lazar APC upgrades?

The Lazar 8x8 was originally introduced into service with Serbian forces fitted with a roof-mounted unstabilised remote controlled weapon station armed with a 12.7mm machine gun.

For trial purposes, the Lazar 3 has now been integrated with a remote-controlled weapon station (RCWS) armed with two 30x210mm single-feed cannon each provided with 110 rounds of ready ammunition, with a claimed maximum range in the ground-to-ground role of 2,000m.

A prototype Lazar 3M has also been completed, which is equipped with a Russian RCWS armed with a stabilised 30mm dual-feed cannon and 7.62mm coaxial machine gun (MG) laid onto the target via