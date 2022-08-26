US Army awards Allison contract for Next Generation Electrified Transmission

Allison Transmission announced on 25 August the award of a $6.55 million contract to deliver Next Generation Electrified Transmission to the US Army. This covers designing, developing and testing an electric hybrid sub-system for armoured combat vehicles.

The army will utilise the propulsion solution to help meet its transformational modernisation objectives.

The newest product in Allison’s tactical ground combat vehicle portfolio, the Next Generation Electrified Transmission features a 220kW electric motor and associated inverter for onboard vehicle power and parallel electric hybrid operation.

Beyond power generation for auxiliary system capability development, the propulsion solution provides enhanced mobility performance, a significant reduction in fuel consumption and reduced thermal and acoustic signatures.

Moreover, Allison is a supplier on other US Army’s ground programmes. The manufacturer was selected in July to provide its 3040 MXTM cross-drive transmission for the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle.

Also in July, the company announced that it will provide the X1100TM-5B propulsion solution for the new M88A3 HERCULES (Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System) prototype.