  • February land forces roundup: ST Engineering and Russia lift the lid on new platforms

February land forces roundup: ST Engineering and Russia lift the lid on new platforms

27th February 2026 - 16:27 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

Rosoboronexport unveiled the BTR-22 at WDS 2026. (Photo: Shephard Group)

This month we saw a major presence from Turkish, Russian and Chinese companies at the World Defense Show with new vehicles from major suppliers, while elsewhere there were evolving mortar programmes and artillery modernisation efforts.

The World Defense Show (WDS) 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia held on 8-12 February reinforced the show’s status as a major exhibition, with organisers stating that this year’s event had played host to almost 1,500 exhibitors and almost 140,000 visitors.

The show displayed equipment and systems from companies and countries that are either never or seldom seen at other shows such as Eurosatory and DSEI. Turkish companies were prominent with more than a dozen vehicles from BMC, Otokar and FNSS, while Russia’s Rosoboronexport displayed new Russian vehicles.

There was also a strong presence from Asian companies such as ST Engineering, Hyundai Rotem and Hanwha

