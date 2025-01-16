Viettel acts as dominant force in Vietnam’s military modernisation

Viettel, owned by the Vietnam Ministry of National Defence, has become the Southeast Asian country largest defence company and was the most prominent exhibitor during the recent Vietnam International Defence Expo (VIDEX) in Hanoi.

Viettel, which has traditional strengths in radars and communications, has also moved into kinetic weapons such as the new VCS-01 Truong Son coastal defence missile system that entered Vietnam People’s Navy service in April 2024.

The VCS-01 complex fires the VSM-01A Song Hong missile which has a range of 80km and travels at high subsonic speeds. The VCS-01 comprises five truck-mounted elements: an 8x8 launcher vehicle;