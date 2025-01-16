To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Viettel acts as dominant force in Vietnam’s military modernisation

16th January 2025 - 12:10 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hanoi

RSS

Viettel has been modernising S-60 57mm antiaircraft gun batteries. Seen here behind one of the guns is a truck-mounted VRS-S55X radar for detecting aerial threats. (Photo: author)

Vietnam defence manufacturer Viettel, traditionally known for radar and communications equipment, has been moving into new areas including kinetic weapons and loitering munitions.

Viettel, owned by the Vietnam Ministry of National Defence, has become the Southeast Asian country largest defence company and was the most prominent exhibitor during the recent Vietnam International Defence Expo (VIDEX) in Hanoi.

Viettel, which has traditional strengths in radars and communications, has also moved into kinetic weapons such as the new VCS-01 Truong Son coastal defence missile system that entered Vietnam People’s Navy service in April 2024.

The VCS-01 complex fires the VSM-01A Song Hong missile which has a range of 80km and travels at high subsonic speeds. The VCS-01 comprises five truck-mounted elements: an 8x8 launcher vehicle;

