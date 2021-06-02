Vendors vie for Land 125

The Australian Army is modernising soldier equipment under Project Land 125 Phase 4 Integrated Soldier System, and several contenders were out in force at the Land Forces 2021 exhibition in Brisbane.

A limited RfT was recently issued after an invitation to register closed on 20 November 2020. Land 125 Phase 4 will deliver a soldier system integrating all elements/subsystems used, worn or carried by soldiers in an operational context for up to 72h without resupply.

Australian soldiers will benefit from A$1 billion ($778 million) of investment in this programme of continuous improvement over a 13-year period. The first ...