Land Warfare

Vendors vie for Land 125

2nd June 2021 - 04:03 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Contenders have been shortlisted for the Australian Army’s integrated soldier system project. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Successful vendors were recently announced for the Integrated Soldier System programme to modernise equipment of the Australian 'digger'.

The Australian Army is modernising soldier equipment under Project Land 125 Phase 4 Integrated Soldier System, and several contenders were out in force at the Land Forces 2021 exhibition in Brisbane.

A limited RfT was recently issued after an invitation to register closed on 20 November 2020. Land 125 Phase 4 will deliver a soldier system integrating all elements/subsystems used, worn or carried by soldiers in an operational context for up to 72h without resupply.

Australian soldiers will benefit from A$1 billion ($778 million) of investment in this programme of continuous improvement over a 13-year period. The first ...

