Vegvisir to supply vehicle awareness systems to Ukraine

Estonian-Croatian company Vegvisir will supply Ukraine with its Vegvisir Core situational awareness system in collaboration with Estonian surveillance system provider DefSecIntel and deliveries will be expected to begin between March and May 2024.

Vegvisir's situational awareness system uses vehicle-mounted cameras, an immersive ultra-low latency headset and supplementary data overlay capability to provide the vehicle personnel a comprehensive 360° MR/VR view of the surrounding environment.

The heightened awareness would equip troops with the tools to navigate complex scenarios and make informed decisions on the battlefield while remaining within the security of the armoured vehicle.

Vegvisir presented its first ready-made products at DSEI in London in September 2023 when it showcased two versions of the solution, Vegvisir Core and Vegvisir Remote.

Vegvisir Core has been designed to deliver a comprehensive 360° view on infantry fighting vehicles, armoured personnel carriers, combat support platforms, engineering vehicles and main battle tanks, but also in naval domain.

Vegvisir Remote offers a similar experience to Vegvisir Core but has been optimised for lower bandwidth, making it ideal for remote use. Its primary application is on optionally manned or unmanned platforms that require remote operation.

Key components of the system include four sensor system modules attached to the vehicle (front, sides and rear), 360° field of view by combining different layers of sensor system, optional thermal sensors and head or helmet mounted display or goggle for MR experience.

In July 2023, the company announced that Estonia and Croatia had conducted trials with the Vegvisir MR/VR system. The two-day trials with the Croatian MoD and the Croatian Army were conducted at the Petrinja military barracks, in the country’s central region.

During the demonstration, the Vegvisir system was integrated into Patria AMV 8x8 armoured vehicles and deployed in off-road conditions at speeds of up to 60km/h for nearly 12 hours.