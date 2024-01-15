BAE delivers first full-rate production amphibious C2 vehicle
BAE Systems has delivered the first full-rate production ACV-C to the US Marine Corps (USMC) following the two entities entering full-rate production on the ACV programme after a contract award in December 2020.
The ACV-30 has been armed with a 30mm Remote Turret System, with the ACV family of vehicles designed to provide open-ocean and ship-to-objective amphibious capability, land mobility and survivability, as well as growth capacity and flexibility to incorporate and adapt future technologies.
The systems have integrated future mission critical technologies, including new battle management capabilities, advanced communications, multi-domain targeting management, beyond-line-of-sight sensors and teaming with autonomous and unmanned systems.
BAE Systems hascontinued the manufacture of the production standard ACV Personnel variant and representative units of the armed ACV 30mm (ACV-30), while design work has continued on ACV Recovery (ACV-R) variant.
The ACV-R will provide direct field support, maintenance and recovery to the ACV family of vehicles, and recently completed phase one of its design process. Production representative test vehicles will be delivered in 2025, according to BAE Systems.
