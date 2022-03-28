To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USMC orders more full-rate production ACVs

28th March 2022 - 17:10 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

ACVs lined up at night during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 2-21 in California in February 2021. (Photo: USMC/Sgt Courtney White)

BAE Systems Land & Armaments will produce 36 more ACVs for the USMC.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments has received a $173.59 million contract modification from Marine Corps Systems Command to produce additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) for the USMC.

‘This contract modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 36 full rate production ACVs and associated production, and fielding and support costs,’ the DoD announced in a 25 March statement.

Work will be performed at five US locations with completion expected in March 2024.

The latest modification raises the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1.73 billion, the DoD added.

BAE Systems on 22 March also received a $34.9 million contract from the USMC to design and develop a recovery vehicle variant of the ACV.

