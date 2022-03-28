USMC orders more full-rate production ACVs

DSA 2022: Cendana set to complete major 4x4 delivery schedule by year-end
Cendana Auto will complete delivery of 207 4x4 vehicles in various configurations to the Malaysian Army this year.
BAE Systems Land & Armaments has received a $173.59 million contract modification from Marine Corps Systems Command to produce additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) for the USMC.
‘This contract modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 36 full rate production ACVs and associated production, and fielding and support costs,’ the DoD announced in a 25 March statement.
Work will be performed at five US locations with completion expected in March 2024.
The latest modification raises the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1.73 billion, the DoD added.
BAE Systems on 22 March also received a $34.9 million contract from the USMC to design and develop a recovery vehicle variant of the ACV.
Russian Army HF radio communication vulnerabilities continue during the war in Ukraine – with fatal consequences for some senior commanders.
If approved by Congress, Bahrain-operated M270 MLRSs would be upgraded to the M270 A1 configuration.
An NAO report pointed out that the future of the British Army’s Ajax programme remains unclear as the MoD continues to face significant issues with the vehicle, in addition to not having a timescale defined for this programme.
UK company Alcon Components begins series production of bespoke braking solution for Patria 6x6 armoured vehicle.
Vehicle features a new fire control system, new sensors and optronics for forward observers and tactical air control parties.