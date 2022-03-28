USMC orders more full-rate production ACVs

BAE Systems Land & Armaments has received a $173.59 million contract modification from Marine Corps Systems Command to produce additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACVs) for the USMC.

‘This contract modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 36 full rate production ACVs and associated production, and fielding and support costs,’ the DoD announced in a 25 March statement.

Work will be performed at five US locations with completion expected in March 2024.

The latest modification raises the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1.73 billion, the DoD added.

BAE Systems on 22 March also received a $34.9 million contract from the USMC to design and develop a recovery vehicle variant of the ACV.