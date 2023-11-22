US Southern Command seeks industry partners to modernise its ISR inventory

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is seeking industry partners to support its effort to improve ISR capabilities. The service is interested in testing advanced sensors and technologies to be deployed in challenging, multi-domain scenarios, as well as in disaster and humanitarian relief assistance operations.

It intends to provide an innovation testbed environment during its exercises and joint operations in order to identify longer-range solutions fitted with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, as well as with renewable energy or alternative power sources.

The technologies and equipment should allow for integration with DoD’s inventory and with systems operated by