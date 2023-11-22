US Southern Command seeks industry partners to modernise its ISR inventory
The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is seeking industry partners to support its effort to improve ISR capabilities. The service is interested in testing advanced sensors and technologies to be deployed in challenging, multi-domain scenarios, as well as in disaster and humanitarian relief assistance operations.
It intends to provide an innovation testbed environment during its exercises and joint operations in order to identify longer-range solutions fitted with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, as well as with renewable energy or alternative power sources.
The technologies and equipment should allow for integration with DoD’s inventory and with systems operated by
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Leopard MBT: Alpha beast finally gets to work after a long slumber
Leopard MBTs are German-made main battle tanks that have been in service since the Cold War and have undergone several upgrades to remain competitive in modern warfare. This article traces the history and development of the Leopard 1 and 2, its variants, its operational service and its future prospects.
-
Japan set to join US, UK and Australia as owner of Tomahawk missiles
The Tomahawk, a tactical, land-attack cruise missile which can be fired from surface platforms, submarines or aircraft, has primarily been used by the US Navy and the UK Royal Navy. Japan requested 400 missiles last month and the US Government has approved the purchase.
-
Why the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is a leader in the field
The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is becoming the dominant platform in its class as it replaces most of the massive US Army and USMC fleets of HMMWV 4x4s, the legendary Humvee. Shephard dives deep into the JLTV programme background and analyses the latest variants contracts, including the controversial production switch to AM General and the continued contacts still heading Oshkosh's way.
-
Australia fires AIM-120 AMRAAM from NASAMS in move to replace RBS 70 MANPAD systems
In March 2019, the Australian government announced that it would purchase integrate CEA Technologies' radar technology with Raytheon/Kongsberg National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) for a new air defence system under a AUD2.5 billion (US$1.64 billion) project.
-
JLTVs bound for five export customers under US$160 million deal with Oshkosh
Oshkosh has added more than a thousand Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) to its books this month alone with this order and another announced on 4 November for the US Army, USMC and USAF.