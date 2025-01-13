To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New ROGUE-Fires contract moves programme forward

13th January 2025 - 15:34 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The ROGUE-Fires platform can be teleoperated and deployed in leader/follower modes. (Image: Oshkosh)

The $29.9 million agreement covers the delivery of 48 platforms.

The US Marine Corps (USMC) has awarded Oshkosh Defense another contract modification as part of the Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) programme. The US$29.9 million deal, with deliveries beginning in June, was announced on 13 January.

It covers the integration of next-generation autonomous technology into 48 ROGUE-Fires uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), which are based on the 4x4 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) and were built to support Ground-Based Anti-Ship Missile (GBASM) operations.

Pat Williams, the company’s chief programmes officer, explained to Shephard that to modify the JLTV to fit the USMC requirements, “the capsule and standard operator

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

