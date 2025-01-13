New ROGUE-Fires contract moves programme forward
The US Marine Corps (USMC) has awarded Oshkosh Defense another contract modification as part of the Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) programme. The US$29.9 million deal, with deliveries beginning in June, was announced on 13 January.
It covers the integration of next-generation autonomous technology into 48 ROGUE-Fires uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), which are based on the 4x4 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) and were built to support Ground-Based Anti-Ship Missile (GBASM) operations.
Pat Williams, the company’s chief programmes officer, explained to Shephard that to modify the JLTV to fit the USMC requirements, “the capsule and standard operator
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall awarded M107 ammunition contract
Rheinmetall has been increasing its production capacities since 2022 and aims to be able to produce up to 1.1 million 155mm artillery shells annually by 2027.
-
Solving production & supply chain challenges with additive manufacturing
Boosting supply chain resilience with additive manufacturing: exploring solutions to production and logistics challenges.
-
British Army and UK Royal Navy new counter-drone soft-kill systems near fielding
Ongoing military operations in Europe and the Middle East have accelerated the development of a variety of systems to defeat uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).
-
US Army to double investments in Patriot and Stinger modifications
Congress authorised more than $505 million for the acquisition and improvement of Patriot and Stinger missile systems.
-
Australia orders more Bushmasters as new variants come into view
The new Bushmasters will be used by the Australian Army’s second long-range fires regiment, to be based at the Edinburgh Defence Precinct in South Australia as part of the 10th Fires Brigade.
-
Nurol Makina sets up shop for the British Army’s Land Mobility Programme
The British Army’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) has struggled to make it to competition but there are hopes progress will be made this year.