Oshkosh Defense wins contract for more uncrewed JLTV anti-ship rocket systems

The USMC Systems Command has placed a $39.5 million order with kits with Oshkosh Defense for additional Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) carriers and associated kits.

Based on the Oshkosh Defense Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), ROGUE-Fires is an UGV that leverages the JLTV’s extreme off-road mobility, payload capacity.

It builds on Oshkosh’s experience with autonomous vehicle technologies to support ground-based anti-ship missile operations. The unmanned technology associated with ROGUE-Fires allows the vehicle to operate in teleoperator or leader-follower mode.

In August 2023, Oshkosh Defense delivered six initial Production Representative Models in support of the USMC's modernisation plans of Force Design 2030.

First details of ROGUE-Fires emerged at Modern Day Marine in 2018 where it was described as being in the very early stages of development and focused on ‘doing some trade studies and design analysis to determine the best placement and space for the fire control system, where the missile pod goes.’