US marines get expeditionary boost from new ULTV vehicle programme

20th June 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The ULTV is the Polaris MRZR Alpha, is an improved variant of the MRZR series. (Photo: Polaris Government and Defense)

The USMC has reached the IOC milestone and started fielding the Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle.

Aligned with the Force Design 2030 concept, the US Marine Corps (USMC) has been improving the mobility of its troops and advancing the Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle (ULTV) effort. The corps recently announced that it reached the IOC milestone and started fielding the platform.

Replacing the Utility Task Vehicle (UTV), the first ULTVs were delivered to the First Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), based at Camp Pendleton (California), and their structured roll-out will continue until August.

The ULTV is the Polaris MRZR Alpha. It is an improved variant of the MRZR series featuring a higher payload, a new

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

