US marines get expeditionary boost from new ULTV vehicle programme

Aligned with the Force Design 2030 concept, the US Marine Corps (USMC) has been improving the mobility of its troops and advancing the Ultra Light Tactical Vehicle (ULTV) effort. The corps recently announced that it reached the IOC milestone and started fielding the platform.

Replacing the Utility Task Vehicle (UTV), the first ULTVs were delivered to the First Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), based at Camp Pendleton (California), and their structured roll-out will continue until August.

The ULTV is the Polaris MRZR Alpha. It is an improved variant of the MRZR series featuring a higher payload, a new