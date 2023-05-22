US Marine Corps enhances tactical comms with L3Harris radio contracts

L3Harris Technologies has announced follow-on orders worth $160 million from the USMC for AN/PRC-163 multi-channel handheld and vehicular radios.

The two new orders fall under a ten-year, competitively awarded $750 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for Falcon IV manpack and handheld systems, and bring total programme orders to $336 million.

'The resilient communications our battle-proven radios and secure waveforms offer allow marines to talk to each other with confidence and exchange information at faster rates,' said Chris Aebli, president, Tactical Communications, L3Harris.

The software-defined Falcon IV integrates voice and data communications, network routing and gateway functions.

The latest USMC commitments follow two Falcon IV orders from the US Army last year totalling $235 million.