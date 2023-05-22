US Marine Corps enhances tactical comms with L3Harris radio contracts
L3Harris Technologies has announced follow-on orders worth $160 million from the USMC for AN/PRC-163 multi-channel handheld and vehicular radios.
The two new orders fall under a ten-year, competitively awarded $750 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for Falcon IV manpack and handheld systems, and bring total programme orders to $336 million.
'The resilient communications our battle-proven radios and secure waveforms offer allow marines to talk to each other with confidence and exchange information at faster rates,' said Chris Aebli, president, Tactical Communications, L3Harris.
Related Articles
Thales lands second major European order for SquadNet soldier radios
Australia orders EOD robots from L3Harris
SOF Week 2023: US Marines will test Rheinmetall Mission Master SP UGV
The software-defined Falcon IV integrates voice and data communications, network routing and gateway functions.
The latest USMC commitments follow two Falcon IV orders from the US Army last year totalling $235 million.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
SOF Week 2023: How Collaborative Autonomy can revolutionise multi-domain missions
USSOCOM is betting on meshed networking technology to enable a single operator to control multiple swarming uncrewed systems across air, land and sea.
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM to observe high throughput connectivity at sea demonstration
The demo will showcase a layered and integrated communications network featuring mobile ad hoc network, tropospheric scatter, and satellite connectivity.
-
Elettronica puts the spotlight on EW at IMDEX
At IMDEX Asia 2023 in Singapore, Italy’s Elettronica spotlighted its new-generation distributed electronic warfare (EW) solutions.
-
Controp showcases electro-optical and artificial intelligence tech at IMDEX
At IMDEX Asia 2023, Controp showcased advanced electro-optical (EO) and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for maritime, coastal surveillance and counter-UAS applications.
-
Czech Air Force helicopters gain extra protection against missile threats
Israel's Bird Aerosystem has completed a follow-on contract to fit anti-missile countermeasures to Czech Air Force Mi-17 helicopters.