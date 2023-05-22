To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Marine Corps enhances tactical comms with L3Harris radio contracts

22nd May 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The software-defined Falcon IV radio integrates voice and data communications, network routing and gateway functions. (Photo: L3Harris)

The US Marine Corps is acquiring further L3Harris Falcon IV tactical radios under two new contracts.

L3Harris Technologies has announced follow-on orders worth $160 million from the USMC for AN/PRC-163 multi-channel handheld and vehicular radios.

The two new orders fall under a ten-year, competitively awarded $750 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract for Falcon IV manpack and handheld systems, and bring total programme orders to $336 million.

'The resilient communications our battle-proven radios and secure waveforms offer allow marines to talk to each other with confidence and exchange information at faster rates,' said Chris Aebli, president, Tactical Communications, L3Harris.

The software-defined Falcon IV integrates voice and data communications, network routing and gateway functions.

The latest USMC commitments follow two Falcon IV orders from the US Army last year totalling $235 million.

