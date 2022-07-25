US Marine Corps seeks to apply lessons from Russo-Ukrainian war
Conclusions drawn from the war in Ukraine are pushing the USMC toward equipping its troops with advanced UAVs and are underlining the value of long-range artillery systems.
Speaking on 18 July during a webinar organised by the US-based think tank CSIS, Gen Eric Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps claimed that the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is ‘absolutely vital’ for the branch.
Smith noted that UAVs or loitering munitions would be deployed to hit back at HIMARS batteries or direct counter-battery fire, so ‘you have to be able to fire and move immediately’.
HIMARS is perfectly capable of shoot-and-scoot missions, as
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Modernised small arms enter service in Taiwan
New indigenously manufactured pistols and sniper rifles are being fielded by Taiwanese military units.
-
Czech Republic selects CV90 to replace BVP-2
After facing several obstacles to progress with its IFV procurement effort, the Czech Republic decided to cancel the tender and negotiate the acquisition of BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 IFV with the Swedish government.
-
Netherlands seeks Patriot GEM-T missiles from US
The US State Department has cleared a potential $1.22 billion deal to export Patriot GEM-T interceptor missiles to the Netherlands.
-
Australia orders air defence radars from CEA Technologies
Australia has ordered four air defence radars for its Joint Air Battle Management System.