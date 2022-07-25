To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Marine Corps seeks to apply lessons from Russo-Ukrainian war

25th July 2022 - 16:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

USMC-operated High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). (Photo: USMC)

The US Marine Corps has been learning lessons from the war in Ukraine and is now focusing on the acquisition and deployment of UAVs and artillery systems with long-range capabilities.

Conclusions drawn from the war in Ukraine are pushing the USMC toward equipping its troops with advanced UAVs and are underlining the value of long-range artillery systems.

Speaking on 18 July during a webinar organised by the US-based think tank CSIS, Gen Eric Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps claimed that the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is ‘absolutely vital’ for the branch.

Smith noted that UAVs or loitering munitions would be deployed to hit back at HIMARS batteries or direct counter-battery fire, so ‘you have to be able to fire and move immediately’. 

HIMARS is perfectly capable of shoot-and-scoot missions, as

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us