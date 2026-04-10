US Marine Corps provides US$900 million for prototypes as vehicle refresh motors on
The US Marines Corps (USMC) has taken a major step in its efforts to replace its fleet of Light Armored Vehicles (LAV) as it continues to receive BAE Systems’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) to replace the legacy Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV7).
Contracts for Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) prototypes – vehicles which will replace LAVs – were given to General Dynamics Land Systems and Textron Systems this month as part of the second rapid prototyping phase.
The contracts, each valued at US$450 million, will see the companies build ARV C4 uncrewed aerial system (ARV-C4UAS), 30mm autocannon (ARV-30) and logistics (ARV-LOG) pre-production vehicles.
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