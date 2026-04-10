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US Marine Corps provides US$900 million for prototypes as vehicle refresh motors on

10th April 2026 - 12:06 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Textron will produce 16 ARV platforms under a prototyping contract. (Image: Textron Systems)

General Dynamics Land Systems and Textron Systems are competing to replace the US Marine Corps’ fleet of light armoured vehicles. The companies have been awarded contracts to provide prototypes of three different vehicle variants.

The US Marines Corps (USMC) has taken a major step in its efforts to replace its fleet of Light Armored Vehicles (LAV) as it continues to receive BAE Systems’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) to replace the legacy Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV7).

Contracts for Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) prototypes – vehicles which will replace LAVs – were given to General Dynamics Land Systems and Textron Systems this month as part of the second rapid prototyping phase.

The contracts, each valued at US$450 million, will see the companies build ARV C4 uncrewed aerial system (ARV-C4UAS), 30mm autocannon (ARV-30) and logistics (ARV-LOG) pre-production vehicles.

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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