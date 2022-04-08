BAE Systems clinches ACV C4/UAS study

The USMC could decide to add a new Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) variant with a C4/reconnaissance UAS payload from BAE Systems, pending the results of a first-phase Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle study.

A C4/UAS variant of the ACV would feature a ‘state-of-the-art battle management system and advanced sensing capabilities’, BAE Systems noted in a 7 April statement.

The company added that it would adopt a ‘fully open-architecture approach, allowing for rapid technology refresh and upgrades, including seamless integration of future technologies and capabilities’.

John Swift, VP of amphibious programmes at BAE Systems, said that a C4/UAS variant ‘may offer development and life cycle cost savings’ for the USMC.

BAE has developed the ACV family of vehicles in partnership with IVECO Defence Vehicles to self-deploy from USN ships.

The company claimed that ACV C4/UAS would have a ‘substantial level of commonality’ with other vehicle variants. Two have already reached IOC: a personnel carrier (ACV-P) and a command vehicle (ACV-C).

BAE Systems is under contract from the USMC to develop a 30mm cannon-armed variant (ACV-30). Last month, it was awarded a design and development deal for a recovery variant (ACV-R).