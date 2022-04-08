BAE Systems clinches ACV C4/UAS study

Rheinmetall Mission Master fires Thales 70mm guided rockets
The UGV hit a 4x4 vehicle located 4 km away from the firing point during a live-fire exercise at the Trängslet base in Sweden.
The USMC could decide to add a new Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) variant with a C4/reconnaissance UAS payload from BAE Systems, pending the results of a first-phase Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle study.
A C4/UAS variant of the ACV would feature a ‘state-of-the-art battle management system and advanced sensing capabilities’, BAE Systems noted in a 7 April statement.
The company added that it would adopt a ‘fully open-architecture approach, allowing for rapid technology refresh and upgrades, including seamless integration of future technologies and capabilities’.
John Swift, VP of amphibious programmes at BAE Systems, said that a C4/UAS variant ‘may offer development and life cycle cost savings’ for the USMC.
BAE has developed the ACV family of vehicles in partnership with IVECO Defence Vehicles to self-deploy from USN ships.
The company claimed that ACV C4/UAS would have a ‘substantial level of commonality’ with other vehicle variants. Two have already reached IOC: a personnel carrier (ACV-P) and a command vehicle (ACV-C).
BAE Systems is under contract from the USMC to develop a 30mm cannon-armed variant (ACV-30). Last month, it was awarded a design and development deal for a recovery variant (ACV-R).
A lack of modern equipment makes the Russian supply system less effective, strains resources and restricts offensive capabilities — but the invading forces in Ukraine may still be able to adapt.
FMS deal worth $95 million will see Raytheon oversee training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the Patriot air defence system in Taiwan.
The semi-automatic 7.62x51mm Ace Sniper rifle is already in operation, according to IWI parent company SK Group.
The largest defence items that Australia will send to Ukraine so far are Bushmaster vehicles.
The next phase in the long-running Caméléon programme in France will comprise the implementation of a full-scale demonstrator installed on Scorpion vehicles, as well as an adaptive camouflage demonstrator for dismounted soldiers.