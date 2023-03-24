EU to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells

The €2 billion plan will see half earmarked for the immediate delivery of shells to Ukraine and the other half for joint procurement of further stocks.

A commission will also be set up to look into ramping up production capacity.

Ammunition for artillery pieces, specifically 155mm rounds, is in high demand worldwide, driven by partners drawing down the stocks to donate to Kyiv while also looking to increase their stockpiles.

Related Articles

Europe rallies to replenish ammunition stockpiles as Ukraine war nears anniversary

UK MoD to equip British Army with 14 Archer artillery systems from Sweden

Slovakia to get US attack helicopters after donating jets to Ukraine

Thousands of rounds are being fired every day by Ukraine.

When the agreement was struck earlier this week, EU Foreign Affairs High Representative and EU Commission Vice President of Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles hailed it as a ‘historic decision’.