EU to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells

24th March 2023 - 18:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The shells will support Ukraine's ability to use Western-supplied artillery systems such as the M777 howitzer. (Photo: US DoD)

The European Union has agreed to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of artillery ammunition over the next 12 months.

The €2 billion plan will see half earmarked for the immediate delivery of shells to Ukraine and the other half for joint procurement of further stocks.

A commission will also be set up to look into ramping up production capacity.

Ammunition for artillery pieces, specifically 155mm rounds, is in high demand worldwide, driven by partners drawing down the stocks to donate to Kyiv while also looking to increase their stockpiles.

Thousands of rounds are being fired every day by Ukraine.

When the agreement was struck earlier this week, EU Foreign Affairs High Representative and EU Commission Vice President of Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles hailed it as a ‘historic decision’.

