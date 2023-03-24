EU to supply Ukraine with one million artillery shells
The €2 billion plan will see half earmarked for the immediate delivery of shells to Ukraine and the other half for joint procurement of further stocks.
A commission will also be set up to look into ramping up production capacity.
Ammunition for artillery pieces, specifically 155mm rounds, is in high demand worldwide, driven by partners drawing down the stocks to donate to Kyiv while also looking to increase their stockpiles.
Related Articles
Europe rallies to replenish ammunition stockpiles as Ukraine war nears anniversary
UK MoD to equip British Army with 14 Archer artillery systems from Sweden
Slovakia to get US attack helicopters after donating jets to Ukraine
Thousands of rounds are being fired every day by Ukraine.
When the agreement was struck earlier this week, EU Foreign Affairs High Representative and EU Commission Vice President of Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles hailed it as a ‘historic decision’.
More from Land Warfare
-
Turkish Armed Forces to begin testing latest Altay tank ahead of 2025 mass production
Manufacturer BMC says the Altay's design has evolved considerably since the programme began and expects to begin mass production by 2025.
-
Sweden orders tactical comms shelters from Conlog
Sweden has ordered tactical communications shelters with deployable masts for its armed forces from Conlog under a €20 million contract.
-
France's Technamm to unveil new special forces vehicles
Inspired by lessons learned in Ukraine, the 4x4 Technamm Fennec 2 is looking for its first customers, while the Masstech Commando has already been ordered by France and Jordan
-
WFEL awards more subcontract work on UK Boxer armoured vehicle programme
WFEL has awarded a contract for streamlined inventory management and component supply on the British Army's Boxer 8x8 Mechanised Infantry Vehicle programme as the UK supply chain is built up.
-
US speeds up Abrams deliveries to Ukraine by switching to M1A1s
The US will deliver Abrams main battle tanks (MBTs) to Ukraine faster than initially planned by switching from providing M1A2s to refurbished M1A1s.