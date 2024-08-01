To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army set for Beowulf CATV first-year delivery milestone as Arctic threats mount

1st August 2024 - 17:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The US Army is the first operator of the Beowulf. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Deliveries will enable the service to progress with the replacement of the ageing fleet of SUSVs.

BAE Systems is approaching the conclusion of the first-year ordering of the US Army's BvS10 Beowulf. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Shephard that “all Ordering Year 1 vehicles will be delivered by the end of FY24”.

Procured under the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles (CATV) programme, the new system will replace the over-40-year-old fleet of Small Unit Support Vehicles (SUSVs).

The company spokesperson noted that the supplier handed over the first production CATV to the army in July 2023, “less than one year after contract award”.

The service announced on 22 August 2022 a $278 million production deal

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

