US Army set for Beowulf CATV first-year delivery milestone as Arctic threats mount

BAE Systems is approaching the conclusion of the first-year ordering of the US Army's BvS10 Beowulf. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Shephard that “all Ordering Year 1 vehicles will be delivered by the end of FY24”.

Procured under the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles (CATV) programme, the new system will replace the over-40-year-old fleet of Small Unit Support Vehicles (SUSVs).

The company spokesperson noted that the supplier handed over the first production CATV to the army in July 2023, “less than one year after contract award”.

The service announced on 22 August 2022 a $278 million production deal