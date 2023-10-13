AUSA 2023: US Army gets first CATV

The CATV is the replacement for the older BAE Systems Hagglunds Bv 206 ATV which were supplied over 30 years ago and are now in need of urgent replacement.

These are being built on a dedicated production line at BAE Systems Hagglunds facility in northern Sweden with the first four units already delivered to the US for trials - two at Aberdeen Proving Ground and two in Alaska.

The US order covers the supply of 163 CATV plus spare parts and contractor logistic support. They are delivered direct to the USA where government furnished equipment such as radios are installed.