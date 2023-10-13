To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2023: US Army gets first CATV

13th October 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

Four CATV, which is based on the BAE Systems Hagglunds BvS 10 all-terrain vehicle shown here at AUSA 2023 with a rear cargo module, have been delivered to the US Army. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

BAE Systems Hagglunds in Sweden is now ramping up production of the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) for the US Army following a contract award in August 2022 worth $278 million.

The CATV is the replacement for the older BAE Systems Hagglunds Bv 206 ATV which were supplied over 30 years ago and are now in need of urgent replacement.

These are being built on a dedicated production line at BAE Systems Hagglunds facility in northern Sweden with the first four units already delivered to the US for trials - two at Aberdeen Proving Ground and two in Alaska.

The US order covers the supply of 163 CATV plus spare parts and contractor logistic support. They are delivered direct to the USA where government furnished equipment such as radios are installed.

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

