US Army tests integration of upgraded PAC-3 MSE missile with LTAMDS
The US Army has conducted integration flight trials between an improved Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) and the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor (LTAMDS).
Lockheed Martin announced that the PAC-3 MSE, alongside the Cost Reduction Interceptor (CRI), “successfully” detected, acquired, tracked and engaged an advanced Tactical Ballistic Missile (TBM) during a demonstration in the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The interceptors were shot in a ripple configuration.
Aligned with the branch’s plans to modernise the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) architecture, the test validated enhancements carried by the company
