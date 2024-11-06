US Army tests integration of upgraded PAC-3 MSE missile with LTAMDS

The US Army has conducted integration flight trials between an improved Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) and the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor (LTAMDS).

Lockheed Martin announced that the PAC-3 MSE, alongside the Cost Reduction Interceptor (CRI), “successfully” detected, acquired, tracked and engaged an advanced Tactical Ballistic Missile (TBM) during a demonstration in the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The interceptors were shot in a ripple configuration.

Aligned with the branch’s plans to modernise the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) architecture, the test validated enhancements carried by the company