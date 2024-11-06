To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army tests integration of upgraded PAC-3 MSE missile with LTAMDS

6th November 2024 - 15:35 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Flight trials in the White Sands Missile Range involved the detection, acquisition, tracking and engagement of an advanced Tactical Ballistic Missile.

The US Army has conducted integration flight trials between an improved Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) and the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor (LTAMDS).

Lockheed Martin announced that the PAC-3 MSE, alongside the Cost Reduction Interceptor (CRI), “successfully” detected, acquired, tracked and engaged an advanced Tactical Ballistic Missile (TBM) during a demonstration in the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. The interceptors were shot in a ripple configuration.

Aligned with the branch’s plans to modernise the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) architecture, the test validated enhancements carried by the company

