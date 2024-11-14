US Army selects RTX Raytheon as supplier of a wireless power beaming technology

The US Army has awarded RTX Raytheon a contract to provide directed energy wireless power beaming capabilities as part of its effort to better distribute power across the battlefield and simplify logistics. The company announced the undisclosed amount agreement on 14 November.

The deal covers the development of advanced wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies to extend the operational reach of crewed and uncrewed platforms, which aligns with the branch’s requirements for future manned and unmanned teaming missions.

An official Raytheon spokesperson told Shephard that the wireless power solutions to be provided to the army would enable warfighting infrastructure, weapons and