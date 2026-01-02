US Army seeks industry support to prepare acquisitions of Group 4+ UAVs

The US Army is conducting market research to gather industry information about Group 4+ (larger) short/vertical takeoff and landing (S/VTOL) UAVs. The service is interested in current and future vendor designs and strategies and potential hardware and software solutions to inform requirements for acquisition and development programmes.

The service wants to identify runway-independent drones for division formations. The UAVs should feature a SWaP-C design and offer modularity and interoperability for advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited environments that require deep targeting and massing effects.

Under this effort, the branch issued a sources sought