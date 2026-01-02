To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army seeks industry support to prepare acquisitions of Group 4+ UAVs

2nd January 2026 - 09:03 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

US Army MQ-1 Gray Eagle. (Photo: US Army)

The US Army is keen to hear about vendor designs, strategies and potential hardware and software solutions to inform requirements for procurement efforts.

The US Army is conducting market research to gather industry information about Group 4+ (larger) short/vertical takeoff and landing (S/VTOL) UAVs. The service is interested in current and future vendor designs and strategies and potential hardware and software solutions to inform requirements for acquisition and development programmes.

The service wants to identify runway-independent drones for division formations. The UAVs should feature a SWaP-C design and offer modularity and interoperability for advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited environments that require deep targeting and massing effects.

Under this effort, the branch issued a sources sought

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us