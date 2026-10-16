US Army pursues commercial routes to modernise cannon and mortar manufacturing

The US Army is seeking commercial technologies to connect legacy manufacturing equipment with modern digital systems at Watervliet Arsenal and Benét Laboratories to enhance the production of cannons and mortar systems.

Part of the Organic Industrial Base (OIB) modernisation, the updating process involves multiple lines of action and deadlines, with opportunities for traditional and non-traditional suppliers of technologies, automation, tooling and industrial infrastructure.

A special notice published on 14 October noted that there are opportunities beyond replacing individual machines used to produce large-calibre weapons and heavy artillery components.

The document stated the branch is interested in innovative commercial