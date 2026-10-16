US Army pursues commercial routes to modernise cannon and mortar manufacturing
The US Army is seeking commercial technologies to connect legacy manufacturing equipment with modern digital systems at Watervliet Arsenal and Benét Laboratories to enhance the production of cannons and mortar systems.
Part of the Organic Industrial Base (OIB) modernisation, the updating process involves multiple lines of action and deadlines, with opportunities for traditional and non-traditional suppliers of technologies, automation, tooling and industrial infrastructure.
A special notice published on 14 October noted that there are opportunities beyond replacing individual machines used to produce large-calibre weapons and heavy artillery components.
The document stated the branch is interested in innovative commercial
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2026: BAE Systems pushes air defence capability with two new demonstrators
The company's new artillery demonstrator is intended to engage incoming missiles and ground targets, while a separate microwave system focuses on uncrewed aerial threats.
-
AUSA 2026: Bale Defence adds CUAS role to RTV6 platform
An elevated remote weapon station, radar sensor and 12.7mm machine gun provide the Australian vehicle with a potential mobile counter-drone capability.
-
AUSA 2026: Textron shows upgraded Commando Select as it seeks exports beyond Ukraine
The latest Commando Select configuration incorporates improvements to its powerpack and suspension, with the first of 65 vehicles destined for Ukraine expected to be delivered in early 2027.