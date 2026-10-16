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US Army pursues commercial routes to modernise cannon and mortar manufacturing

16th October 2026 - 11:34 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A 155mm artillery tube enters a heat treatment furnace at Watervliet Arsenal. (Photo: US Army)

Watervliet Arsenal’s digital manufacturing push opens opportunities for industry as the US Army modernises cannon production and its wider Organic Industrial Base.

The US Army is seeking commercial technologies to connect legacy manufacturing equipment with modern digital systems at Watervliet Arsenal and Benét Laboratories to enhance the production of cannons and mortar systems.

Part of the Organic Industrial Base (OIB) modernisation, the updating process involves multiple lines of action and deadlines, with opportunities for traditional and non-traditional suppliers of technologies, automation, tooling and industrial infrastructure.

A special notice published on 14 October noted that there are opportunities beyond replacing individual machines used to produce large-calibre weapons and heavy artillery components.

The document stated the branch is interested in innovative commercial

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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