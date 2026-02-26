The US military is expanding its efforts to modernise mortar technology
The US Army and US Marine Corps (USMC) have been ramping up their focus on increasing lethality for dismounted troops and tactical vehicles by investing in and developing new mortar technology, as portability has become more crucial on the modern battlefield.
This trend came to the fore this month as defence contractor Global Military Products announced on 24 February a contract to deliver its Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system to the US Marine Corps, to be integrated into the Polaris MRZR Alpha 6x6 tactical vehicle.
The deal, which was awarded through the US Naval Surface Technology & Innovation Consortium, is a firm fixed-price
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
World Defense Show 2026: Large vehicles and counter-drone systems take the limelight
Visitors who attended the first World Defense Show four years ago continue to speak of the difficulties they faced with poor facilities and power problems. This year’s event emphasised its status as one of the major defence expositions and as a place where regional players and those less welcome at other shows could take centre stage.
-
MKJ Warrior Series — The Nett Warrior Qualified Connector for Today’s Soldier Systems
ITT Cannon’s MKJ Warrior connectors are designed for the harshest environments, delivering mission critical comms, navigation and USB data/power.
-
Active vehicle protection comes to the forefront as Trophy and Iron Fist secure contracts
Experience on the battlefield is accelerating the adoption of active protection systems as technologies continue to evolve to reflect shifting global defence needs.