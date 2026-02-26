The US military is expanding its efforts to modernise mortar technology

The US Army and US Marine Corps (USMC) have been ramping up their focus on increasing lethality for dismounted troops and tactical vehicles by investing in and developing new mortar technology, as portability has become more crucial on the modern battlefield.

This trend came to the fore this month as defence contractor Global Military Products announced on 24 February a contract to deliver its Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system to the US Marine Corps, to be integrated into the Polaris MRZR Alpha 6x6 tactical vehicle.

The deal, which was awarded through the US Naval Surface Technology & Innovation Consortium, is a firm fixed-price