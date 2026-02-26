To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

The US military is expanding its efforts to modernise mortar technology

26th February 2026 - 14:15 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

RSS

The Scorpion Light is an automated 81mm mobile mortar system mounted on a Polaris MRZR Alpha 6x6. (Photo: Global Military Products)

A growing push towards increasing mobility and lethality across forces can be seen in recent contracts and modernisation efforts, with advancing mortar technology playing an integral role in modern warfare.

The US Army and US Marine Corps (USMC) have been ramping up their focus on increasing lethality for dismounted troops and tactical vehicles by investing in and developing new mortar technology, as portability has become more crucial on the modern battlefield.

This trend came to the fore this month as defence contractor Global Military Products announced on 24 February a contract to deliver its Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system to the US Marine Corps, to be integrated into the Polaris MRZR Alpha 6x6 tactical vehicle.

The deal, which was awarded through the US Naval Surface Technology & Innovation Consortium, is a firm fixed-price

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us