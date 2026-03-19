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Could an outdated US Army organic industrial base threaten US readiness?

19th March 2026 - 13:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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US soldiers screw fuses onto 155mm rounds. (Photo: US Army)

The US Army’s organic industrial base still uses World War II production methods and technologies, leading to delays and cost overruns and limiting its ability to produce critical ammunition and maintain its ground fleet in operation.

Despite investment of more than US$5 billion over the past four years, the US Army’s organic industrial base (OIB) continues to face issues with ageing machinery and outdated structures and procedures that risk impacting the country’s capacity to maintain its land fleet and surge production when needed.

Consisting of 23 depots, arsenals and facilities owned by the government, the OIB is responsible for manufacturing various types of rounds as well as parts and components for vehicles and weapon systems. It also repairs, overhauls and extends the life of military equipment and platforms.

“Most army ammunition plants and arsenals have technology and processes

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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