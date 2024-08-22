US Army looks to composite components to reduce weight of ground vehicles
The US Army is keen to take advantage of lighter composite materials to reduce the overall weight of its combat and transport vehicles. Over FY2025, the service plans to invest nearly US$1 billion in efforts to make its core land fleet lighter and more agile.
Some of the initiatives focus on Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles (FHTV).
Speaking to Shephard, mechanical engineer and president of US-based company Mayflower Consulting, Andrew Halonen, explained that weight reduction enables ground platforms to carry more payload and better manoeuvre on the battlefield.
"You do not have
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Three new Foreign Military Sales cases approved by US State Department
The cases each help bolster European and NATO security, with the biggest order by far going to Germany.
-
Rheinmetall looks to strengthen position in US as it bids for $60 billion in contracts
The US has major vehicle contracts looming, a challenge for the small number of large companies, but Douglas Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology has identified Rheinmetall America as potential new player.
-
Contract signed for delayed US Air Force E-7A deal
The UK and US have ordered the Boeing 737 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system which is already operated by Australia (E-7 Wedgetail), South Korea (Peace Eye) and Turkey (Peace Eagle).