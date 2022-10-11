AUSA 2022: Common Tactical Truck competition attracts AM General-Iveco bid

The Common Tactical Truck (CTT) competition, in which the US Army is replacing more than 7,000 heavy and medium transport trucks with more fuel-efficient vehicles, has attracted a new entrant.

AM General announced on 10 October, during the opening day of the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC, that it is teamed with Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) to offer a CTT solution called the High Mobility Range Vehicle.

The two companies have already submitted a Request for Propotype Proposal as a preliminary step to vie for the CTT programme.

They face competition from American Rheinmetall Vehicles and GM Defense with the HX3-CTT.

AM General and IDV are offering a newly launched highly modular range of trucks (from 4x4 to 10x10), specifically designed for military use. The modularity of the High Mobility Range Vehicles ‘ensures a high level of commonality’ to reduce the logistical footprint as envisaged under the CTT programme.

Both companies already supply the US military with heavy vehicles: AM General produces 2.5t and 5t trucks, while IDV is involved in the Amphibious Combat Vehicle programme for the USMC.