US Army orders Carl-Gustaf ammunition from Saab

The Carl-Gustaf system is an unparalleled and supremely successful solution to the challenges faced by ground forces. (Photo: Saab)

US Army has placed an order with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition valued at over $75million.

Saab received an order for Carl-Gustaf ammunition from the US Army as part of an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite quantity framework agreement.

The order is valued at $75million and deliveries will start to take place in 2022.

This order for the US Army and Marine Corps is comprised of seven different types of ammunition including anti-armour, anti-structure, smoke and illumination rounds, all underlining the versatility of the multi-purpose Carl-Gustaf system.

Saab’s Carl-Gustaf system is designated MAAWS in the US and has a long and proven record with the US military.

The reloadable multi-purpose system has been in service in the US since 1990. In 2018, the US Army announced it will acquire the latest version of the weapon, the Carl-Gustaf M4.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, The Carl-Gustaf M4 is the fourth generation of the widely deployed shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless weapon system.

Saab describes the new M4 as 'lighter, better and faster' than the previous M3. The M4 weighs under 7kg and measures less than 1,000mm, while the M3 weighs 10kg and is 1,065mm long.