Axe swings on US Army procurements

The full implications of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s plans to transform the US Army through changes to procurement and restructuring have become clearer with the axe falling on several big programmes.

Shephard previously reported that Hegseth specifically noted a reduction in High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle or Humvees and Apache AH-64D attack helicopter numbers as part of the reform.

US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen Randy A George, however, noted changes in Letter to the Force: Army Transformation Initiative. Specifically, that procurement of “excess ground vehicles like the [Humvees] and JLTV,