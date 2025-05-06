To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Axe swings on US Army procurements

6th May 2025 - 12:10 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The M10 Booker has been scrapped as too heavy. (Photo: US Army)

The US Army was undergoing a large refresh of its land vehicles but this seems to have come to a whiplash stop. Procurements have been reduced, legacy vehicles and systems are on the chopping block and even the number of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) is under threat.

The full implications of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s plans to transform the US Army through changes to procurement and restructuring have become clearer with the axe falling on several big programmes.

Shephard previously reported that Hegseth specifically noted a reduction in High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle or Humvees and Apache AH-64D attack helicopter numbers as part of the reform.

US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen Randy A George, however, noted changes in Letter to the Force: Army Transformation Initiative. Specifically, that procurement of “excess ground vehicles like the [Humvees] and JLTV,

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp

