US Army concludes LTAMDS contractor verification testing

Raytheon has announced that the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) has successfully completed contractor verification testing with the US Army. The trials were conducted at the White Sands Missile Range assessed the radar’s design and performance against real and simulated threats.

During the tests, LTAMDS was connected to the US Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) and accomplished 11 mission sets. It comprised the search and tracking of multiple targets, including drones, fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, cruise missile and tactical ballistic missile surrogates.

Bob Kelley, US requirements and capabilities executive for land