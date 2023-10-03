To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army concludes LTAMDS contractor verification testing

3rd October 2023 - 14:06 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

LTAMDS has been designed to be the US Army’s next-generation air and missile defence radar. (Photo: Raytheon)

Trials at the White Sands Missile Range assessed the design and performance of LTAMDS against real and simulated threats.

Raytheon has announced that the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) has successfully completed contractor verification testing with the US Army. The trials were conducted at the White Sands Missile Range assessed the radar’s design and performance against real and simulated threats.

During the tests, LTAMDS was connected to the US Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS) and accomplished 11 mission sets. It comprised the search and tracking of multiple targets, including drones, fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, cruise missile and tactical ballistic missile surrogates.

Bob Kelley, US requirements and capabilities executive for land

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us