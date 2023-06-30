US Army boosts Stryker fleet with 300-vehicle order

GDLS announced on 26 June that it had been awarded a $712.3 million order by the US Army for 300 Stryker DVH (Double Vee Hull) A1 vehicles.

This latest order falls under a five-year contract signed in 2020 that includes an option for a sixth year.

'The Stryker A1 features a 450hp engine, 60,000lb suspension, 910-amp alternator and in-vehicle digital network while continuing to provide unprecedented soldier survivability," said Gordon Stein, VP of US operations at GDLS.

In June 2018, it was first announced that the US Army had awarded GDLS a $258 million contract modification to upgrade 116 Stryker flat-bottom vehicles to A1 configuration.

The Stryker A1 builds upon the DVH configuration, providing improved survivability against mines and IEDs.

According to the US Army's FY2022 budget request, Stryker DVH A1s are produced through manufacturing entirely new vehicles and by exchanging components and mission equipment from older flat-bottomed Strykers onto newly fabricated DVHs.