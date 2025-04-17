US approves $825 million sale of Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco
The US has approved a possible US$825 million sale of up to 600 FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco.
The missiles will also be accompanied by technical, logistics and programme support, according to the US State Department.
The FIM-92 Stinger is a passive-guided MANPADS, first developed to meet the requirements of the US Army to defend against low-flying threats.
In a notice, the Defence Security Cooperation Aency (DSCA) said that Morocco intends to use the missiles to “modernise its armed forces and expand its existing army short range air defence options”.
“This will contribute to the Moroccan Army’s goals
