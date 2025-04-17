To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US approves $825 million sale of Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco

17th April 2025 - 12:48 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The FIM-92K Stinger missile has been sold to more than 18 nations. (Photo: US Marine Corps/Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

The 600-missiles will be used to expand the Moroccan armed forces’ short range air defence capabilities.

The US has approved a possible US$825 million sale of up to 600 FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco.

The missiles will also be accompanied by technical, logistics and programme support, according to the US State Department.

The FIM-92 Stinger is a passive-guided MANPADS, first developed to meet the requirements of the US Army to defend against low-flying threats.

In a notice, the Defence Security Cooperation Aency (DSCA) said that Morocco intends to use the missiles to “modernise its armed forces and expand its existing army short range air defence options”.

“This will contribute to the Moroccan Army’s goals

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us